Dr. Amy Bingaman, MD
Overview of Dr. Amy Bingaman, MD
Dr. Amy Bingaman, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Des Moines, IA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Iowa Roy J and Lucille a Carver College Of Med Iowa City Ia and is affiliated with Broadlawns Medical Center.
Dr. Bingaman works at
Dr. Bingaman's Office Locations
Broadlawns Women's Health Center1801 Hickman Rd, Des Moines, IA 50314 Directions (515) 282-2340Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 8:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Broadlawns Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Wellmark Blue Cross and Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Amy has delivered all my babies. She has always been caring and amazing to work with! I can’t imagine having a uterus without her!
About Dr. Amy Bingaman, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 21 years of experience
- English
- 1750359147
Education & Certifications
- University Of Iowa Roy J and Lucille a Carver College Of Med Iowa City Ia
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bingaman has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bingaman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bingaman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bingaman has seen patients for Cervicitis and Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bingaman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
29 patients have reviewed Dr. Bingaman. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bingaman.
