Dr. Amy Blanchard, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Amy Blanchard, MD is a Pulmonologist in Augusta, GA. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from MEDICAL COLLEGE OF GEORGIA and is affiliated with Augusta University Medical Center.
Dr. Blanchard works at
Locations
Augusta University Medical Center1120 15th St # BBR-5513, Augusta, GA 30912 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
She is a pleasure to work with and is so very helpful and caring.
About Dr. Amy Blanchard, MD
- Pulmonary Disease
- 29 years of experience
- English
- Female
- 1538279245
Education & Certifications
- Med College Of Ga Hospital and Cli|Med College Of Ga School Of Med
- MEDICAL COLLEGE OF GEORGIA
Hospital Affiliations
- Augusta University Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
