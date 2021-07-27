Dr. Amy Bloomgarden, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bloomgarden is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Amy Bloomgarden, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Amy Bloomgarden, MD
Dr. Amy Bloomgarden, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / CHICAGO MEDICAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.
Dr. Bloomgarden's Office Locations
Hudson River Gynecology PC133 E 58th St Ste 1002, New York, NY 10022 Directions (646) 877-1187
Charles H. Debrovner M.d. PC338 E 30TH ST, New York, NY 10016 Directions (212) 683-0090
Hospital Affiliations
- NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Bloomgarden is extraordinarily dedicated and conscientious. Last Thursday morning, I discovered a lump in my breast. She saw me that afternoon and arranged for me to get an emergency mammogram and sonogram the next morning. This is a horribly scary thing to go through but I am confident that she will help me every step of the way.
About Dr. Amy Bloomgarden, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 25 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / CHICAGO MEDICAL SCHOOL
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bloomgarden has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bloomgarden accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bloomgarden has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bloomgarden has seen patients for Yeast Infections, Ovarian Cysts and Hysteroscopy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bloomgarden on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Bloomgarden speaks Spanish.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Bloomgarden. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bloomgarden.
