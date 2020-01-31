Overview of Dr. Amy Bodart, DPM

Dr. Amy Bodart, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in El Paso, TX. They graduated from OHIO COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Del Sol Medical Center, Las Palmas Medical Center, Sierra Medical Center and The Hospitals of Providence - Memorial Campus.



Dr. Bodart works at Dr. Charles I. Pittle in El Paso, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Foot Sprain and Plantar Fasciitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.