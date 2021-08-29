Dr. Amy Bohan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bohan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Amy Bohan, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Amy Bohan, MD
Dr. Amy Bohan, MD is a Pulmonologist in Gilbert, AZ. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from Univ Of Az Coll Of Med and is affiliated with Banner Baywood Medical Center, Banner Desert Medical Center and Mercy Gilbert Medical Center.
Dr. Bohan works at
Dr. Bohan's Office Locations
Desert Pulmonary & Sleep Consultants Plc.3303 E Baseline Rd Ste 208, Gilbert, AZ 85234 Directions (480) 962-1650
Desert Pulmonary & Sleep Consultants Plc2730 S Val Vista Dr Ste 155 Bldg 9, Gilbert, AZ 85295 Directions (480) 917-1996
Hospital Affiliations
- Banner Baywood Medical Center
- Banner Desert Medical Center
- Mercy Gilbert Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
She cares
About Dr. Amy Bohan, MD
- Pulmonary Disease
- 28 years of experience
- English
- 1477554285
Education & Certifications
- Good Samaritan Reg Mc
- Univ Of Az Coll Of Med
- University of Arizona Health Sciences Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bohan has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bohan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bohan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bohan has seen patients for COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease), Asthma and Sleep Apnea, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bohan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
27 patients have reviewed Dr. Bohan. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bohan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bohan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bohan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.