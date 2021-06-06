See All General Surgeons in Pontiac, MI
Dr. Amy Braddock, MD

General Surgery
4.8 (17)
Map Pin Small Pontiac, MI
Accepting new patients
24 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Amy Braddock, MD

Dr. Amy Braddock, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Pontiac, MI. They specialize in General Surgery, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from Wayne State University School Of Medicine.

Dr. Braddock works at St. Joseph Mercy Oakland in Pontiac, MI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

These providers are on the medical staff of Cleveland Clinic
Dr. Braddock's Office Locations

    Bloomfield Surgical Associates
    44555 Woodward Ave Ste 501, Pontiac, MI 48341 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (248) 338-7171

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand how often a provider performs or treats a specific procedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providers rank in one of four frequency categories:

Specific procedures/conditions that don't have enough data are indicated with "May Perform". We encourage you to contact the provider with questions about their experience.

Incisional Hernia
Soft Tissue Tumor Removal
Abdominal Pain
Incisional Hernia
Soft Tissue Tumor Removal
Abdominal Pain

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • First Health
    • HAP Insurance
    • Humana
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • Priority Health
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 17 ratings
    Patient Ratings (17)
    5 Star
    (16)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Jun 06, 2021
    I selected Dr Braddock to correct my groin hernia based on her resume, reviews and recommendations. I live at Houghton Lake, so with a pre-surgery visit, surgery and then a post-op visit I was committing to drive 1,000 miles for her to perform the procedure. To sum it up, the driving was worth the effort. Dr Braddock, her team, and St Joe's hospital showed outstanding professionalism, care and responsiveness. I had an issue the day after surgery. Called Dr Braddock's office that morning and received precise directions that quickly quelled the issue. Big recommendation for this well run practice!
    Neal Mansfield — Jun 06, 2021
    About Dr. Amy Braddock, MD

    • General Surgery
    • 24 years of experience
    • English
    • 1578632246
    Education & Certifications

    • Beaumont Hospital - Royal Oak Campus
    • Wayne State University School Of Medicine
    • Michigan State University
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Amy Braddock, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Braddock is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Braddock has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Braddock has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Braddock works at St. Joseph Mercy Oakland in Pontiac, MI. View the full address on Dr. Braddock’s profile.

    17 patients have reviewed Dr. Braddock. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Braddock.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Braddock, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Braddock appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

