Overview of Dr. Amy Braddock, MD

Dr. Amy Braddock, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Pontiac, MI. They specialize in General Surgery, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from Wayne State University School Of Medicine.



Dr. Braddock works at St. Joseph Mercy Oakland in Pontiac, MI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.