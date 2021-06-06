Dr. Amy Braddock, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Braddock is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Amy Braddock, MD
Overview of Dr. Amy Braddock, MD
Dr. Amy Braddock, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Pontiac, MI. They specialize in General Surgery, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from Wayne State University School Of Medicine.
Dr. Braddock works at
Dr. Braddock's Office Locations
-
1
Bloomfield Surgical Associates44555 Woodward Ave Ste 501, Pontiac, MI 48341 Directions (248) 338-7171
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I selected Dr Braddock to correct my groin hernia based on her resume, reviews and recommendations. I live at Houghton Lake, so with a pre-surgery visit, surgery and then a post-op visit I was committing to drive 1,000 miles for her to perform the procedure. To sum it up, the driving was worth the effort. Dr Braddock, her team, and St Joe's hospital showed outstanding professionalism, care and responsiveness. I had an issue the day after surgery. Called Dr Braddock's office that morning and received precise directions that quickly quelled the issue. Big recommendation for this well run practice!
About Dr. Amy Braddock, MD
- General Surgery
- 24 years of experience
- English
- 1578632246
Education & Certifications
- Beaumont Hospital - Royal Oak Campus
- Wayne State University School Of Medicine
- Michigan State University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Braddock has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Braddock accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Braddock has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Braddock works at
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Braddock. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Braddock.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Braddock, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Braddock appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.