Dr. Amy Bregar, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Amy Bregar, MD
Dr. Amy Bregar, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Boston, MA.
Dr. Bregar's Office Locations
MGH Center for Gynecologic Cancers55 Fruit St, Boston, MA 02114 Directions (617) 724-4800Wednesday9:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Massachusetts General Hospital
- Salem Hospital
- Wentworth-Douglass Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- Tufts Health Plan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr.Bregar listened to me when it felt like nobody else would. As I’m a complicated surgical candidate, I was unable to find anyone to help me with my medical issue in the entire northeast. After driving 4 hours to get there, she spent a lot of time with me and listened carefully to my concerns- after researching my medical history extensively, she and another surgeon have agreed to work together to help me. I’m beyond thankful that she genuinely cares and genuinely wants to help me and would 1 million percent recommend her for anyone that has significant health needs in this area- she’s amazing!!
About Dr. Amy Bregar, MD
- Oncology
- English
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bregar has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bregar accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bregar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bregar has seen patients for Hysterectomy - Laparoscopic, Hysterectomy - Open and Gynecologic Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bregar on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Bregar. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bregar.
