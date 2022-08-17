Overview

Dr. Amy Bremner, MD is a Breast Surgical Oncology Specialist in Laguna Hills, CA. They specialize in Breast Surgical Oncology, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from Georgetown University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Loma Linda University Medical Center - Murrieta, Long Beach Memorial Medical Center, Miller Children's & Women's Hospital - Long Beach, Orange Coast Medical Center, Placentia-Linda Hospital, Saddleback Medical Center and Temecula Valley Hospital.



Dr. Bremner works at MemorialCare Medical Group - Laguna Hills in Laguna Hills, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Breast Cancer, Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision and Lumpectomy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.