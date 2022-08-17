Dr. Amy Bremner, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bremner is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Amy Bremner, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Amy Bremner, MD is a Breast Surgical Oncology Specialist in Laguna Hills, CA. They specialize in Breast Surgical Oncology, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from Georgetown University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Loma Linda University Medical Center - Murrieta, Long Beach Memorial Medical Center, Miller Children's & Women's Hospital - Long Beach, Orange Coast Medical Center, Placentia-Linda Hospital, Saddleback Medical Center and Temecula Valley Hospital.
Locations
MemorialCare Medical Group - Laguna Hills (Breast Surgery)24401 Calle de la Louisa Ste 102, Laguna Hills, CA 92653 Directions (877) 696-3622
Hospital Affiliations
- Loma Linda University Medical Center - Murrieta
- Long Beach Memorial Medical Center
- Miller Children's & Women's Hospital - Long Beach
- Orange Coast Medical Center
- Placentia-Linda Hospital
- Saddleback Medical Center
- Temecula Valley Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Her professionalism is top notch. She conveyed the necessary information without overwhelming me and her referral for my oncologist was spot on.
About Dr. Amy Bremner, MD
- Breast Surgical Oncology
- 20 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- University Of Southern California
- Huntington Hospital
- Georgetown University School Of Medicine
Dr. Bremner has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bremner accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bremner has seen patients for Breast Cancer, Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision and Lumpectomy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bremner on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Bremner speaks Spanish.
27 patients have reviewed Dr. Bremner. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bremner.
