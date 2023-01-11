Dr. Amy Brewster, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Brewster is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Amy Brewster, MD
Overview of Dr. Amy Brewster, MD
Dr. Amy Brewster, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Jacksonville, FL. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences, Little Rock, AR - M.D..
Dr. Brewster works at
Dr. Brewster's Office Locations
-
1
Advanced Dermatology and Cosmetic Surgery - Jacksonville - 1639 Atlantic Blvd1639 Atlantic Blvd, Jacksonville, FL 32207 Directions (904) 605-2994Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
-
2
Advanced Dermatology and Cosmetic Surgery - Jacksonville - 12525 Philips Hwy12525 Philips Hwy Ste 101, Jacksonville, FL 32256 Directions (844) 218-2738Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
-
3
Advanced Dermatology and Cosmetic Surgery - Orange Park1893 Kingsley Ave Ste B, Orange Park, FL 32073 Directions (844) 218-2753Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
-
4
Advanced Dermatology and Cosmetic Surgery - Ponte Vedra520 A1A N Ste 203, Ponte Vedra, FL 32082 Directions (844) 218-2669Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
-
5
Advanced Dermatology and Cosmetic Surgery - Bokeelia5041 Pine Island Rd NW, Bokeelia, FL 33922 Directions (844) 218-2699MondayClosedTuesday7:30am - 4:00pmWednesday7:30am - 4:00pmThursdayClosedFridayClosedSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Brewster?
Everything went smoothly from check-in to check-out. I was informed all along the way and was very pleased with the staff and the procedure and the results.
About Dr. Amy Brewster, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 36 years of experience
- English
- Female
- 1225155641
Education & Certifications
- General Surgery - Good Samaritan Hospital, Cincinnati OH|Pediatric Surgery - Childrens Hospital Medical Center, University of Cincinnati|Plastic Residency - University of Kansas Medical Center
- University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences, Little Rock, AR - M.D.
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Brewster has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Brewster using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Brewster has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Brewster works at
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Brewster. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Brewster.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Brewster, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Brewster appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.