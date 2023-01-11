Overview of Dr. Amy Brewster, MD

Dr. Amy Brewster, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Jacksonville, FL. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences, Little Rock, AR - M.D..



Dr. Brewster works at Advanced Dermatology and Cosmetic Surgery - Jacksonville - 1639 Atlantic Blvd in Jacksonville, FL with other offices in Orange Park, FL, Ponte Vedra, FL and Bokeelia, FL. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

