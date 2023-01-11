See All Plastic Surgeons in Jacksonville, FL
Dr. Amy Brewster, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4.0 (16)
Map Pin Small Jacksonville, FL
Accepting new patients
36 years of experience
Overview of Dr. Amy Brewster, MD

Dr. Amy Brewster, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Jacksonville, FL. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences, Little Rock, AR - M.D..

Dr. Brewster works at Advanced Dermatology and Cosmetic Surgery - Jacksonville - 1639 Atlantic Blvd in Jacksonville, FL with other offices in Orange Park, FL, Ponte Vedra, FL and Bokeelia, FL. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Brewster's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Advanced Dermatology and Cosmetic Surgery - Jacksonville - 1639 Atlantic Blvd
    1639 Atlantic Blvd, Jacksonville, FL 32207 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (904) 605-2994
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  2. 2
    Advanced Dermatology and Cosmetic Surgery - Jacksonville - 12525 Philips Hwy
    12525 Philips Hwy Ste 101, Jacksonville, FL 32256 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (844) 218-2738
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  3. 3
    Advanced Dermatology and Cosmetic Surgery - Orange Park
    1893 Kingsley Ave Ste B, Orange Park, FL 32073 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (844) 218-2753
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  4. 4
    Advanced Dermatology and Cosmetic Surgery - Ponte Vedra
    520 A1A N Ste 203, Ponte Vedra, FL 32082 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (844) 218-2669
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  5. 5
    Advanced Dermatology and Cosmetic Surgery - Bokeelia
    5041 Pine Island Rd NW, Bokeelia, FL 33922 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (844) 218-2699
    Monday
    Closed
    Tuesday
    7:30am - 4:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:30am - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    Closed
    Friday
    Closed
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Botox® for Severe Underarm Sweating when Antiperspirants Fail
CoolSculpting®
Cosmetic Conditions
Botox® for Severe Underarm Sweating when Antiperspirants Fail
CoolSculpting®
Cosmetic Conditions

Botox® for Severe Underarm Sweating when Antiperspirants Fail Chevron Icon
CoolSculpting® Chevron Icon
Cosmetic Conditions Chevron Icon
Dermabrasion Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Intense Pulse Light Chevron Icon
Juvederm Ultra Plus  Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Localized Fat Deposits Chevron Icon
Microdermabrasion Chevron Icon
Microneedling Chevron Icon
Non-Ablative Laser Skin Rejuvenation Chevron Icon
Photodynamic Therapy (PDT) Chevron Icon
Photorejuvenation Chevron Icon
Pulsed Dye Laser Treatment Chevron Icon
Radiesse® Injections Chevron Icon
Restylane Defyne Chevron Icon
Restylane Refyne Chevron Icon
Skin and Tissue Reduction Chevron Icon
Skin Resurfacing Chevron Icon
    Insurance Accepted

    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Jan 11, 2023
    Everything went smoothly from check-in to check-out. I was informed all along the way and was very pleased with the staff and the procedure and the results.
    Michael Adamchuk — Jan 11, 2023
    About Dr. Amy Brewster, MD

    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    • 36 years of experience
    • English
    • Female
    • 1225155641
    Education & Certifications

    • General Surgery - Good Samaritan Hospital, Cincinnati OH|Pediatric Surgery - Childrens Hospital Medical Center, University of Cincinnati|Plastic Residency - University of Kansas Medical Center
    • University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences, Little Rock, AR - M.D.
