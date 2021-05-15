Dr. Amy Brown, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Brown is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Amy Brown, MD
Overview of Dr. Amy Brown, MD
Dr. Amy Brown, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Maple Grove, MN. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from Washington University In St Louis School of Medicine and is affiliated with M Health Fairview Southdale Hospital.
Dr. Brown's Office Locations
Ogi - Maple Grove9550 Upland Ln N Ste 230, Maple Grove, MN 55369 Directions (763) 255-3400
Hospital Affiliations
- M Health Fairview Southdale Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
Every appointment with Dr Brown feels very thorough. She spends a lot of time with me; answering questions, and explaining test results, etc. I never feel rushed. She seems interested in ensuring that I feel confident about my health.
About Dr. Amy Brown, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 26 years of experience
- English
- 1447223615
Education & Certifications
- Med College Wi Affil Hosps
- Washington University In St Louis School of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Brown has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Brown accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Brown has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Brown. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Brown.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Brown, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Brown appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.