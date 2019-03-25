Overview of Dr. Amy Burgett, MD

Dr. Amy Burgett, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Savannah, GA.



Dr. Burgett works at Savannah OB/GYN in Savannah, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Pap Smear, Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders and Osteopenia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.