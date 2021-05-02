Overview

Dr. Amy Burke, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Orchard Park, NY. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from University At Buffalo State University Of New York School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Mercy Hospital Of Buffalo and Sisters Of Charity Hospital.



Dr. Burke works at Sunrise Medical Group in Orchard Park, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.