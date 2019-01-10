Dr. Amy Burton, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Burton is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Amy Burton, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Amy Burton, MD is a Pediatric Endocrinology Specialist in Plano, TX. They specialize in Pediatric Endocrinology, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatric Endocrinology. They graduated from Texas Technical University and is affiliated with Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Plano.
North Dallas Urology6124 W Parker Rd Ste 230, Plano, TX 75093 Directions (940) 600-4861Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
- Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Plano
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Community Health Choice
- First Health
- Health Net
- Healthfirst
- HealthPlus
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- inHealth
- INTotal Health
- Medicaid
- Midwest Health Plan
- Staywell (Wellcare)
- UnitedHealthCare
Dr Burton has been my daughter's Endocrinologist for nearly 8 years. My daughter has a rare condition and have found that most doctors are either unaware of her condition and have not had exposure to treat her condition. I usually have to educate doctors on my daughters condition and was pleasantly surprised that this was not the case with Dr Burton as she was prepared and had experience treating other kids with the same condition, XLH. My daughter's success has much to do with Dr. Burton.
- Pediatric Endocrinology
- 19 years of experience
- English, Malayalam
- 1154544054
- Children's Hospital Of Alabama
- University of Alabama at Birmingham
- Texas Technical University
- Pediatric Endocrinology
Dr. Burton has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Burton accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Burton has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Burton works at
Dr. Burton speaks Malayalam.
38 patients have reviewed Dr. Burton. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Burton.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Burton, there are benefits to both methods.