Dr. Amy Byer, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Amy Byer, MD
Dr. Amy Byer, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Rockville, MD.
Dr. Byer's Office Locations
Physician Associates6000 Executive Blvd Ste 300, Rockville, MD 20852 Directions (301) 468-8999
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
EXCELLENT! Dr. Byer pinpointed my long-undiagnosed problem immediately! Prescribed a cream medication that has made me much more comfortable~
About Dr. Amy Byer, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
Education & Certifications
- U Tenn
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Byer has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Byer accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Byer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Byer. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Byer.
