Dr. Amy Carroll, MD
Dr. Amy Carroll, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Marietta, GA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from EMORY UNIVERSITY / ROLLINS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Wellstar Cobb Hospital, Wellstar Kennestone Hospital and Wellstar Paulding Hospital.
Amy Carroll MD699 Church St NE Ste 235, Marietta, GA 30060 Directions (770) 590-4177
Hospital Affiliations
- Wellstar Cobb Hospital
- Wellstar Kennestone Hospital
- Wellstar Paulding Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Skilled doctor with good bedside manner
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 18 years of experience
- English
- 1659575256
- EMORY UNIVERSITY / ROLLINS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Dr. Carroll has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Carroll accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Carroll has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Carroll has seen patients for Ovarian Cysts, Oophorectomy and Hysterectomy - Laparoscopic, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Carroll on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Carroll. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Carroll.
