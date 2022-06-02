Dr. Amy Ciccio, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ciccio is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Amy Ciccio, MD
Overview of Dr. Amy Ciccio, MD
Dr. Amy Ciccio, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Shawnee Mission, KS. They completed their residency with University Of Ks School Of Med
Dr. Ciccio's Office Locations
Heart of America Eye Care PA8800 W 75th St Ste 310, Shawnee Mission, KS 66204 Directions (913) 362-3210
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
A medical condition forced me to do a walk-in w/o a prior appointment. Dr. Ciccio worked me in without any hesitation. She diagnosed my problem and listened attentively to my concerns. I would highly recommend her to anyone.
About Dr. Amy Ciccio, MD
- Ophthalmology
- English, Spanish
- 1447204441
Education & Certifications
- University Of Ks School Of Med
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ciccio has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ciccio accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ciccio has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ciccio has seen patients for Corneal Abrasion or Laceration, Astigmatism and Presbyopia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ciccio on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Ciccio speaks Spanish.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Ciccio. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ciccio.
