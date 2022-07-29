Overview

Dr. Amy Clark, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Tucson, AZ. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 13 years of experience. They graduated from Touro University Nevada and is affiliated with Tucson Medical Center.



Dr. Clark works at TMCOne - Wilmot in Tucson, AZ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.