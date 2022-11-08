Overview

Dr. Amy Clemons, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Statesboro, GA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from MOREHOUSE SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.



Dr. Clemons works at Victoria Family Practice in Statesboro, GA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.