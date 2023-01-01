Dr. Amy Cleveland, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cleveland is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Amy Cleveland, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Amy Cleveland, MD
Dr. Amy Cleveland, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Camden, AR. They graduated from UAMS and is affiliated with CHI St. Vincent Hot Springs, National Park Medical Center, Ouachita County Medical Center, Saline Memorial Hospital and UAMS Medical Center.
Dr. Cleveland works at
Dr. Cleveland's Office Locations
Genesis Cancer Center115 Fairview Rd SW, Camden, AR 71701 Directions (501) 624-7700
Genesis Cancer Center1455 Higdon Ferry Rd Ste B, Hot Springs, AR 71913 Directions (501) 623-2731
Hospital Affiliations
- CHI St. Vincent Hot Springs
- National Park Medical Center
- Ouachita County Medical Center
- Saline Memorial Hospital
- UAMS Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Health Net
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- QualChoice
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Wonderful manner, and great empathy, explains options and offers advice but not pushing her opinion on you. Treated both my wife and myself, Still monitoring my health and doing my screening! I would recommend her to anyone needing consultation or treatment. In my book she 5 out of 5!!
About Dr. Amy Cleveland, MD
- Hematology
- English
Education & Certifications
- UAMS Medical Center
- University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences Program
- U A M S Medical Center
- UAMS
- Hematology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Cleveland has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cleveland accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cleveland has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Cleveland works at
Dr. Cleveland has seen patients for Anemia, Secondary Malignancies and Colorectal Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cleveland on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Cleveland. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cleveland.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cleveland, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cleveland appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.