Dr. Amy Coffey, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Amy Coffey, MD
Dr. Amy Coffey, MD is a Pediatric Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Plano, TX. They specialize in Pediatric Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat), has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery. They graduated from U Of Tx Med Sch At Houston and is affiliated with Childrens Medical Center Of Dallas and Childrens Medical Center Plano.
Dr. Coffey's Office Locations
Children's Medical Center Plano7601 Preston Rd, Plano, TX 75024 Directions (469) 497-2504
Utsouthwestern Med School7609 Preston Rd Ste 3500, Plano, TX 75024 Directions (469) 497-2504
Hospital Affiliations
- Childrens Medical Center Of Dallas
- Childrens Medical Center Plano
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
She is best Dr my kids ever had she, listened to me, she made me feel comfortable and she made sure my kids were great. I wish she had never retired, cause I need her right now.
About Dr. Amy Coffey, MD
- Pediatric Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat)
- 11 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1407947013
Education & Certifications
- Loma Linda U MC
- Univ of Texas Medical Branch Hospital
- U Of Tx Med Sch At Houston
- Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
