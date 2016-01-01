Dr. Amy Colcher, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Colcher is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Amy Colcher, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Amy Colcher, MD
Dr. Amy Colcher, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Cherry Hill, NJ. They specialize in Neurology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from THOMAS JEFFERSON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Cooper University Hospital.
Dr. Colcher works at
Dr. Colcher's Office Locations
1
Cooper Hospital1210 Brace Rd Ste 100, Cherry Hill, NJ 08034 Directions
2
Cooper Neurological Institute2339 Route 70 W Fl 4, Cherry Hill, NJ 08002 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Amy Colcher, MD
- Neurology
- 34 years of experience
- English
- Female
- 1174554901
Education & Certifications
- Graduate Hospital
- Georgetown U Hosp
- Main Line Hospital - Lankenau
- THOMAS JEFFERSON UNIVERSITY
Hospital Affiliations
- Cooper University Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Colcher has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Colcher accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Colcher using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Colcher has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Colcher works at
Dr. Colcher has seen patients for Essential Tremor, Parkinson's Disease and Difficulty With Walking, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Colcher on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Colcher. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Colcher.
