Overview of Dr. Amy Colcher, MD

Dr. Amy Colcher, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Cherry Hill, NJ. They specialize in Neurology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from THOMAS JEFFERSON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Cooper University Hospital.



Dr. Colcher works at Cooper Primary and Specialty Care at Sewell in Cherry Hill, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Essential Tremor, Parkinson's Disease and Difficulty With Walking along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.