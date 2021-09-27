Dr. Colwell has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Amy Colwell, MD
Overview of Dr. Amy Colwell, MD
Dr. Amy Colwell, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Boston, MA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from School Of Med University Of Minn Deluth and is affiliated with Massachusetts General Hospital.
Dr. Colwell's Office Locations
Massachusetts General Hospital15 Parkman St, Boston, MA 02114 Directions (617) 643-5963
Massachusetts General Hospital55 Fruit St, Boston, MA 02114 Directions (617) 643-5963Wednesday9:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Massachusetts General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I am forever grateful to Dr. Colwell and her team. They made this process seamless, and my results are amazing!
About Dr. Amy Colwell, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 23 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Brigham and Women's Hospital
- School Of Med University Of Minn Deluth
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Colwell accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Colwell has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Colwell has seen patients for Breast Reduction, Breast Reconstruction and Gynecomastia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Colwell on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
32 patients have reviewed Dr. Colwell. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Colwell.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Colwell, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Colwell appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.