Overview of Dr. Amy Cousins, MD

Dr. Amy Cousins, MD is a Gynecology Specialist in Vestal, NY. They specialize in Gynecology, has 46 years of experience. They graduated from HARVARD UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.



Dr. Cousins works at SOUTHERN TIER WOMENS SERVICES in Vestal, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.