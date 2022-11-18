Dr. Amy Cousins, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cousins is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Amy Cousins, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Amy Cousins, MD
Dr. Amy Cousins, MD is a Gynecology Specialist in Vestal, NY. They specialize in Gynecology, has 46 years of experience. They graduated from HARVARD UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.
Dr. Cousins works at
Dr. Cousins' Office Locations
Southern Tier Womens Services149 VESTAL PKWY W, Vestal, NY 13850 Directions (607) 785-4171
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I’ve visited this facility more than once, I’ve had two different procedures done by Dr. Cousins. And she’s never delivered anything short of extraordinary care. She’s gentle and her staff will make you feel better about any fears/doubts/concerns you have. There’s no pressure and no judgement. Thank you to the entire staff. I am grateful.
About Dr. Amy Cousins, MD
- Gynecology
- 46 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- HARVARD UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Dr. Cousins has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cousins accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cousins has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Cousins. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cousins.
