Dr. Amy Crepeau, MD

Neurology
4.4 (5)
Accepting new patients
12 years of experience
Overview of Dr. Amy Crepeau, MD

Dr. Amy Crepeau, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Scottsdale, AZ. They specialize in Neurology, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Clinical Neurophysiology. They graduated from MAYO CLINIC and is affiliated with Mayo Clinic Hospital.

Dr. Crepeau works at Mayo Clinic - Arizona in Scottsdale, AZ. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Crepeau's Office Locations

    Scottsdale - Neuro
    13400 E Shea Blvd, Scottsdale, AZ 85259 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (480) 955-0943

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Epilepsy
Compound Muscle Action Potential (CMAP) Scan
ImPACT Testing
Epilepsy
Compound Muscle Action Potential (CMAP) Scan
ImPACT Testing

Epilepsy Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Epilepsy
Compound Muscle Action Potential (CMAP) Scan Chevron Icon
ImPACT Testing Chevron Icon
Brainstem Auditory Evoked Response Test Chevron Icon
Deep Brain Stimulation Evaluation Chevron Icon
Dementia Evaluation Chevron Icon
Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
EEG (Electroencephalogram) Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Evaluation for Stereotactic and Functional Neurosurgery Chevron Icon
Evoked Potential Test Chevron Icon
Functional Movement Screening Chevron Icon
Grip and-or Muscle Group Pull Test Chevron Icon
Head CT Scan Chevron Icon
Home Sleep Study Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing Chevron Icon
Quantitative Sensory Test (QST) Chevron Icon
Sudoscan Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Sudoscan
TCD Bubble Test Chevron Icon
Wada Test Chevron Icon
Cognitive Function Testing Chevron Icon
Nerve Conduction Studies Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon

Oct 10, 2022
I’ve been having Nero problems for 15 years. She is the best I’ve ever seen and still am in contact with her for anything. She is so helpful, kind, compassionate and always has all the time I need and answers any questions. I tell everyone I know how amazing her and the Nero department at the Mayo Clinic are!!
Hannah — Oct 10, 2022
About Dr. Amy Crepeau, MD

Specialties
  • Neurology
Years of Experience
  • 12 years of experience
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1811180086
Education & Certifications

Medical Education
  • MAYO CLINIC
Board Certifications
  • Clinical Neurophysiology and Epilepsy
Hospital Affiliations

  • Mayo Clinic Hospital

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Amy Crepeau, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Crepeau is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Crepeau has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Crepeau has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Crepeau works at Mayo Clinic - Arizona in Scottsdale, AZ. View the full address on Dr. Crepeau’s profile.

5 patients have reviewed Dr. Crepeau. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Crepeau.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Crepeau, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Crepeau appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

