Dr. Amy Curtis, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Amy Curtis, MD is a Dermatologist in Centerville, UT. They specialize in Dermatology, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from Univ Of Az Coll Of Med and is affiliated with Lakeview Hospital and Lds Hospital.
Integrated Dermatology of Bountiful LLC1222 W Legacy Crossing Blvd Ste 200, Centerville, UT 84014 Directions (801) 298-3802
- Lakeview Hospital
- Lds Hospital
I’ve taken my 7 year old daughter to see Dr. Amy Curtis 3 times so far and she is so awesome! She’s competent, friendly, happy, and has a solid plan that is working great! She’s great with kids too. My daughter is in a lot of discomfort when getting her shots but Amy talks to her calmly and it is calming to my daughter. It’s so wonderful to feel confident that my daughter is being well taken care of. I usually hate going to doctors but the staff is so friendly and helpful and the doctor so amazing that I actually find it uplifting to go. I am so pleased I decided to take time to write this review.
- Dermatology
- 18 years of experience
- English, Marshallese and Spanish
- 1841499084
- UT Southwestern Medical Center
- St Joesphs Hosp
- Univ Of Az Coll Of Med
- Brigham Young University
Dr. Curtis accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Curtis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Curtis has seen patients for Moles (Benign Skin Lesions), Actinic Keratosis and Acne, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Curtis on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Curtis speaks Marshallese and Spanish.
54 patients have reviewed Dr. Curtis. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Curtis.
