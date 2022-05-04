Overview

Dr. Amy Curtis, MD is a Dermatologist in Centerville, UT. They specialize in Dermatology, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from Univ Of Az Coll Of Med and is affiliated with Lakeview Hospital and Lds Hospital.



Dr. Curtis works at Dermatology & Aesthetics Center in Centerville, UT. They frequently treat conditions like Moles (Benign Skin Lesions), Actinic Keratosis and Acne along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.