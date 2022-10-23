Overview

Dr. Amy Darter, MD is an Allergy & Immunology Specialist in Yukon, OK. They specialize in Allergy & Immunology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER and is affiliated with Integris Baptist Medical Center, INTEGRIS Baptist Medical Center Portland Avenue, Mercy Hospital Oklahoma City, OU Health - University of Oklahoma Medical Center and Ssm Health Saint Anthony Hospital Oklahoma City.



Dr. Darter works at Oklahoma Institute of Allergy and Asthma in Yukon, OK with other offices in Norman, OK, Oklahoma City, OK and Edmond, OK. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.