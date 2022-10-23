See All Allergists & Immunologists in Yukon, OK
Dr. Amy Darter, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Dr. Amy Darter, MD

Allergy & Immunology
3.8 (70)
Accepting new patients
26 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Amy Darter, MD is an Allergy & Immunology Specialist in Yukon, OK. They specialize in Allergy & Immunology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER and is affiliated with Integris Baptist Medical Center, INTEGRIS Baptist Medical Center Portland Avenue, Mercy Hospital Oklahoma City, OU Health - University of Oklahoma Medical Center and Ssm Health Saint Anthony Hospital Oklahoma City.

Dr. Darter works at Oklahoma Institute of Allergy and Asthma in Yukon, OK with other offices in Norman, OK, Oklahoma City, OK and Edmond, OK. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    Oklahoma Institute of Allergy Asthma & Immunology Yukon/Mustang
    728 S MUSTANG RD, Yukon, OK 73099 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (405) 607-4333
  2. 2
    Oklahoma Institute of Allergy Asthma & Immunology Norman/Moore
    3261 24th Ave NW Ste 105, Norman, OK 73069 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (405) 928-1103
  3. 3
    Oklahoma Institute of Allergy Asthma & immunology Edmond/OKC
    1810 E Memorial Rd, Oklahoma City, OK 73131 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (405) 607-4333
  4. 4
    609 S Kelly Ave Ste J1, Edmond, OK 73003 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (405) 285-8315

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Integris Baptist Medical Center
  • INTEGRIS Baptist Medical Center Portland Avenue
  • Mercy Hospital Oklahoma City
  • OU Health - University of Oklahoma Medical Center
  • Ssm Health Saint Anthony Hospital Oklahoma City

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Pollen Allergy
Allergic Rhinitis
Patch Testing
Pollen Allergy
Allergic Rhinitis
Patch Testing

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Pollen Allergy Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Patch Testing Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Allergy Shots Chevron Icon
Animal Allergies Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Blood Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Desensitization Chevron Icon
Drug Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Nasopharyngitis Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
All Types of Food Poisoning Chevron Icon
Allergic Asthma Chevron Icon
Allergic Disorders Chevron Icon
Allergic Fungal Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Allergic Reaction Chevron Icon
Allergic Reactions to Food Chevron Icon
Allergic Reactions to Insect Stings Chevron Icon
Allergic Reactions to Medications Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Due to Pollen Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinoconjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Allergies Chevron Icon
Allergy Drops Chevron Icon
Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Allergy Testing for Hypersensitivity to Insects Chevron Icon
Anaphylactic Food Allergies Chevron Icon
Anaphylactic Peanut Allergy Chevron Icon
Anaphylactic Tree Nut Allergy Chevron Icon
Anaphylaxis Chevron Icon
Angioedema Chevron Icon
Asthma in Adults Chevron Icon
Asthma in Children Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Bee Sting Allergy Chevron Icon
Breath Testing Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Common Variable Immune Deficiency (CVID) Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Drugs Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Substances Taken Internally Chevron Icon
Drug Allergy Chevron Icon
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Metals Chevron Icon
Environmental Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Eosinophilic Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Food Allergy Chevron Icon
Food Sensitivity Testing Chevron Icon
Hereditary Angioedema Chevron Icon
Hereditary Angioedema, Type 1 Chevron Icon
Hereditary Angioedema, Type 2 Chevron Icon
Hereditary Angioedema, Type 3 Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hives
Hypogammaglobulinemia Chevron Icon
IgA Deficiency Chevron Icon
IgG Subclass Deficiency Chevron Icon
Immunodeficiency Syndromes Chevron Icon
Infusion Therapy Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Pet Allergy Chevron Icon
Postnasal Drip Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rash
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Skin Allergy Chevron Icon
Sublingual Immunotherapy Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Dysfunction, Familial Chevron Icon
Xolair® Therapy Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Oklahoma
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Community Care Network
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Coventry Health Care of Oklahoma
    • First Health
    • Golden Rule
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • HealthChoice
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 70 ratings
    Patient Ratings (70)
    5 Star
    (47)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (4)
    1 Star
    (17)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Darter?

    Oct 23, 2022
    My experience with Dr Darter and this office have been nothing less than excellent. Punctual and professional each time. All test were pre-approved and discussed. Love how thorough each visit is and no stress. So thankful to have and her staff on my life!
    LW — Oct 23, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Amy Darter, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Amy Darter, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Darter to family and friends

    Dr. Darter's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Darter

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Amy Darter, MD.

    About Dr. Amy Darter, MD

    Specialties
    • Allergy & Immunology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 26 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1336109750
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas
    Fellowship
    Internship
    • University of Oklahoma
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Amy Darter, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Darter is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Darter has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    70 patients have reviewed Dr. Darter. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Darter.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Darter, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Darter appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Amy Darter, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.