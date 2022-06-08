Dr. Amy Dedeke, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dedeke is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Amy Dedeke, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Amy Dedeke, MD
Dr. Amy Dedeke, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Oklahoma City, OK.
Dr. Dedeke's Office Locations
INTEGRIS Family Care Memorial West5915 W Memorial Rd Ste 300, Oklahoma City, OK 73142 Directions (405) 945-4493Monday7:00am - 5:00pmTuesday7:00am - 5:00pmWednesday7:00am - 5:00pmThursday7:00am - 5:00pmFriday7:00am - 5:00pm
INTEGRIS Family Care Central3400 NW Expressway Ste 500, Oklahoma City, OK 73112 Directions (405) 945-4589
Hospital Affiliations
- Integris Baptist Medical Center
- Integris Southwest Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Community Care Network
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- GlobalHealth, Inc.
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- OSMA Health
- PHCS
- Preferred Community Choice
- Sterling Life Insurance Company
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- USA Managed Care Organization
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
After seeing all of the negativity on reviews, I was a little worried. The first visit was a lot of questions, but that should be expected. She needs to know all information possible before helping in any way that she can. SHE herself, followed up quickly with results of test. When I have a new health issue pop up, SHE is the one to respond in the app and sends in whatever she thinks is best to help. I have never found or heard of a doctor to be so caring and responsive like she has been. I DO recommend her and keep in mind that she is there to help. Not there to judge you or "be rude". You learn to take someone's personality and do not take so much to heart. She is only there to help and not hurt. You should not want a bad diagnoses right away. Rather have someone to legit want to help you.
About Dr. Amy Dedeke, MD
- Rheumatology
- English
- 1295875300
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Dedeke has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dedeke accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dedeke has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Dedeke has seen patients for Arthritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Dedeke on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
43 patients have reviewed Dr. Dedeke. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dedeke.
