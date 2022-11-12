Dr. Amy Deeley, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Deeley is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Amy Deeley, MD
Overview of Dr. Amy Deeley, MD
Dr. Amy Deeley, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Louisville, KY. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Kentucky and is affiliated with Norton Hospital.
Dr. Deeley works at
Dr. Deeley's Office Locations
Louisville Office4123 Dutchmans Ln Ste 601, Louisville, KY 40207 Directions (502) 895-6559Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
Louisville Office4010 DuPont Cir Ste L07, Louisville, KY 40207 Directions (502) 895-6559Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 1:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Norton Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicare
- Passport Health Plan
- Sagamore Health Network
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
You will not find a more compassionate and kind OB/GYN. Dr. Deeley delivered my first child in 2010. She is also a great educator and listener. This practice has always been top-notch.
About Dr. Amy Deeley, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 29 years of experience
- English
- 1215911219
Education & Certifications
- Nassau University New York
- University Of California Los Angeles
- University Of Kentucky
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Deeley has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Deeley accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Deeley has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Deeley. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Deeley.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Deeley, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Deeley appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.