Dr. Amy DeFelice, MD

Pediatric Gastroenterology
Dr. Amy DeFelice, MD is a Pediatric Gastroenterology Specialist in White Plains, NY. They completed their fellowship with Colum-Presby/Babies Hosp|New York Presbyterian Hosp Columbia Univ Medical Ctr

Dr. DeFelice works at ColumbiaDoctors - 15 North Broadway in White Plains, NY with other offices in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Gastrointestinal Malabsorption, Celiac Disease and Diarrhea along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

    ColumbiaDoctors - 15 North Broadway
    15 N Broadway, White Plains, NY 10601
    ColumbiaDoctors - 15 North Broadway
    15 North BRDway, White Plains, NY 10601 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Columbia Primary Care - Midtown
    51 West 51st St, New York, NY 10019
    CUIMC/NewYork-Presbyterian Morgan Stanley Children's Hospital
    3959 BRDway, New York, NY 10032

  NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center

Gastrointestinal Malabsorption
Celiac Disease
Diarrhea
Gastrointestinal Malabsorption
Celiac Disease
Diarrhea

Gastrointestinal Malabsorption Chevron Icon
Celiac Disease Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Colon Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Duodenal Polypectomy Chevron Icon
Eosinophilic Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Food Allergy Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Scan Chevron Icon
Hepatitis A Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B Virus Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis C Virus Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis Screening Chevron Icon
Impedance Testing Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Liver Function Test Chevron Icon
Malnutrition Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
pH Probe Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Endoanal Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Esophageal Chevron Icon
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Wireless pH Testing Chevron Icon
Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Administrative Physical Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
All Types of Food Poisoning Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Anal or Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Arterial Blood Gas Test (ABG) Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Bedwetting Chevron Icon
Canker Sore Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Cystic Fibrosis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Food Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Substances Taken Internally Chevron Icon
Diabetes Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 1 Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Diverticulitis Chevron Icon
Diverticulosis Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Down Syndrome Chevron Icon
E. coli Food Poisoning Chevron Icon
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Cosmetics Chevron Icon
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Esophageal Motility Disorders Chevron Icon
Fever Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
Hyperkalemia Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypoglycemia Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Ischemic Colitis Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Juvenile Chronic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Lyme Disease Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Medication Management Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Muscle Spasm Chevron Icon
Newborn Jaundice Chevron Icon
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis Chevron Icon
Nutritional Counseling Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Pediatric Obesity Chevron Icon
Pediatric Overweight Chevron Icon
Peptic Ulcer Chevron Icon
Percutaneous Edoscopic Gastrostomy (PEG) Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Pollen Allergy Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
Potassium Deficiency Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
Raynaud's Disease Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Sickle Cell Disease Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Strep Throat Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
Tube Feeding Chevron Icon
Ulcer Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Connecticare
    • EmblemHealth
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Fidelis Care
    • Healthfirst
    • MagnaCare
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • POMCO Group
    • SelectCare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • VNS Choice
    • Vytra Health Plans
    • WellCare

    Sep 09, 2022
    I don't usually post reviews, but I feel that the attention and compassion we received from Dr. DeFelice was one of the best medical experiences we have ever had. We went to her for a second opinion for my 14 year old son who was suffering from the worst IBD flare up we have ever experienced. She was well prepared for our visit and had reviewed all his records to give us a clear (and different diagnosis). My son was admitted to the hospital the next day and Dr DeFelice was involved in all decisions with the attending GI doctors and came to check in on us multiple times throughout our stay. I highly recommend her.
Nicole — Sep 09, 2022
    Pediatric Gastroenterology
    English
    1164499117
    Colum-Presby/Babies Hosp|New York Presbyterian Hosp Columbia Univ Medical Ctr
    Pediatric Gastroenterology and Pediatrics
    Dr. Amy DeFelice, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare.

    Dr. DeFelice has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. DeFelice has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.

    Dr. DeFelice has seen patients for Gastrointestinal Malabsorption, Celiac Disease and Diarrhea, and more.

    13 patients have reviewed Dr. DeFelice. The overall rating for this provider is 2.5.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. DeFelice, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. DeFelice appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

