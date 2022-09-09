Dr. Amy DeFelice, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. DeFelice is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Amy DeFelice, MD
Overview
Dr. Amy DeFelice, MD is a Pediatric Gastroenterology Specialist in White Plains, NY. They completed their fellowship with Colum-Presby/Babies Hosp|New York Presbyterian Hosp Columbia Univ Medical Ctr
Dr. DeFelice works at
Locations
1
ColumbiaDoctors - 15 North Broadway15 N Broadway, White Plains, NY 10601
2
ColumbiaDoctors - 15 North Broadway15 North BRDway, White Plains, NY 10601
3
Columbia Primary Care - Midtown51 West 51st St, New York, NY 10019
4
CUIMC/NewYork-Presbyterian Morgan Stanley Children's Hospital3959 BRDway, New York, NY 10032
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Connecticare
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Fidelis Care
- Healthfirst
- MagnaCare
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- POMCO Group
- SelectCare
- UnitedHealthCare
- VNS Choice
- Vytra Health Plans
- WellCare
Ratings & Reviews
I don’t usually post reviews, but I feel that the attention and compassion we received from Dr. DeFelice was one of the best medical experiences we have ever had. We went to her for a second opinion for my 14 year old son who was suffering from the worst IBD flare up we have ever experienced. She was well prepared for our visit and had reviewed all his records to give us a clear (and different diagnosis). My son was admitted to the hospital the next day and Dr DeFelice was involved in all decisions with the attending GI doctors and came to check in on us multiple times throughout our stay. I highly recommend her.
About Dr. Amy DeFelice, MD
- Pediatric Gastroenterology
- English
- 1164499117
Education & Certifications
- Colum-Presby/Babies Hosp|New York Presbyterian Hosp Columbia Univ Medical Ctr
- Pediatric Gastroenterology and Pediatrics
Dr. DeFelice works at
