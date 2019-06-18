Dr. Amy Degnim, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Degnim is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Amy Degnim, MD is a Breast Oncology Specialist in Rochester, MN. They specialize in Breast Oncology, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NORTH CAROLINA AT CHAPEL HILL and is affiliated with Mayo Clinic - Rochester.
Rochester - Cancer200 1st St SW, Rochester, MN 55905 Directions (507) 512-1667
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I would definitely recommend Dr. Dignim as a very compassionate and dedicated surgeon. She does what is ultimately in the best medical interest of her patients. She reminds me of Teodore Roosevelt in that she "walks softly but carries a big stick!"
About Dr. Amy Degnim, MD
- Breast Oncology
- 20 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- University Of Nc Hosps
- UNIVERSITY OF NORTH CAROLINA AT CHAPEL HILL
Hospital Affiliations
- Mayo Clinic - Rochester
