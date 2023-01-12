Overview

Dr. Amy Degueme, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Mequon, WI. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from MED COLL OF WI and is affiliated with Ascension Columbia Saint Mary's Hospital Milwaukee and Ascension Columbia St. Mary's Hospital Ozaukee.



Dr. Degueme works at Madison Medical Affiliates in Mequon, WI. They frequently treat conditions like Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, Diabetes Type 1 and Hypercalcemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.