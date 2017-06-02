See All Dermatologists in Barrington, IL
Dr. Amy Derick, MD

Dermatology
3.6 (35)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Amy Derick, MD is a Dermatologist in Barrington, IL. They graduated from University Of Chicago Pritzker.

Dr. Derick works at Derick Dermatology, Barrington, IL in Barrington, IL with other offices in Arlington Heights, IL and Crystal Lake, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Moles (Benign Skin Lesions), Skin Cancer and Basal Cell Carcinoma along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Derick Dermatology Barrington
    1531 S Grove Ave Unit 101, Barrington, IL 60010 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (847) 381-8899
  2. 2
    Derick Dermatology
    85 W Algonquin Rd Ste 220, Arlington Heights, IL 60005 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (847) 381-8899
  3. 3
    Derick Dermatology Crystal Lake
    525 E Congress Pkwy Ste 200, Crystal Lake, IL 60014 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (847) 381-8899

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Skin Cancer
Basal Cell Carcinoma
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Skin Cancer
Basal Cell Carcinoma

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Granuloma of Skin Chevron Icon
Impetigo Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
Cold Sore Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Lichen Planus Chevron Icon
Pemphigoid Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
Acanthosis Nigricans Chevron Icon
Age Spots Chevron Icon
Allergic Reaction Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Drugs Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Destruction of Penile Lesion Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Detergents Chevron Icon
Excessive Sweating Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Fungal Infections Chevron Icon
Genital Warts Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
Hyperthrophic Scar Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Jock Itch Chevron Icon
Leg and Foot Ulcers Chevron Icon
Lichen Sclerosis Et Atrophicus Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
Merkel Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Mole Chevron Icon
Molluscum Contagiosum Infection Chevron Icon
Nail and Nail Bed Infection Chevron Icon
Pityriasis Rosea Chevron Icon
Plantar Wart Chevron Icon
Scabies Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Shaving of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
Skin Aging Chevron Icon
Skin Diseases Chevron Icon
Skin Infections Chevron Icon
Skin Laxity Chevron Icon
Skin Resurfacing Chevron Icon
Sweaty Palms Chevron Icon
Tinea Versicolor Chevron Icon
Ulcer Chevron Icon
Wound Care and Management Chevron Icon
Wrinkles Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Medicare

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 35 ratings
    Patient Ratings (35)
    5 Star
    (21)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (10)
    Jun 02, 2017
    Dr. Derick is friendly, confident and very knowledgeable. I am pleased with the care I received from her. I continue to go to Derick Dermatology even though Dr. Derick is no longer seeing patients. Every doctor I have seen at Derick Dermatology has been wonderful!
    Carpentersville, IL — Jun 02, 2017
    About Dr. Amy Derick, MD

    Specialties
    • Dermatology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1245279884
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • University Of Chicago Hospitals
    Residency
    Internship
    • Northwestern Memorial Hospital
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • University Of Chicago Pritzker
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • UNIVERSITY OF NOTRE DAME
    Undergraduate School

