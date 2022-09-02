See All Plastic Surgeons in Bingham Farms, MI
Super Profile

Dr. Amy Derosa, DO

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4.7 (20)
Map Pin Small Bingham Farms, MI
Accepting new patients
18 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Amy Derosa, DO

Dr. Amy Derosa, DO is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Bingham Farms, MI. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery. They graduated from Touro Center / College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Beaumont Hospital, Farmington Hills, DMC Detroit Receiving Hospital and Mclaren Oakland.

Dr. Derosa works at Detroit Plastic Surgery in Bingham Farms, MI with other offices in West Bloomfield, MI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Derosa's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Raymond T. Hajjar D.o. and Christopher Lumley D.o. PC
    31100 Telegraph Rd Ste 280, Bingham Farms, MI 48025 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (248) 208-8844
  2. 2
    DeRosa Plastic Surgery
    33200 W 14 Mile Rd Ste 180, West Bloomfield, MI 48322 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (248) 688-7597
    Monday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 6:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 4:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Beaumont Hospital, Farmington Hills
  • DMC Detroit Receiving Hospital
  • Mclaren Oakland

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Basal Cell Carcinoma
Body Contouring (After Weight Loss Surgery)
Breast Cancer
Basal Cell Carcinoma
Body Contouring (After Weight Loss Surgery)
Breast Cancer

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Body Contouring (After Weight Loss Surgery) Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Ptosis Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Congenital Anomalies of Breast Chevron Icon
Cosmetic Conditions Chevron Icon
Facial Trauma Chevron Icon
Gigantomastia Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Large Breasts Chevron Icon
Lipodystrophy Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Lipomas
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Localized Fat Deposits Chevron Icon
Restylane® Injections Chevron Icon
Scars Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Scars
Skin Aging Chevron Icon
Skin and Tissue Reduction Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Skin Laxity Chevron Icon
Smartlipo Triplex® Laser Liposuction Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Vanquish® Fat Recontouring Chevron Icon
Vaser® Liposelection (Liposuction) Chevron Icon
Wrinkles Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Wrinkles
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • HAP Insurance
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Priority Health
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 20 ratings
    Patient Ratings (20)
    5 Star
    (18)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Sep 02, 2022
    I had explant surgery with Dr. DeRosa and the experience was fantastic. When I first called the office and learned that there was a 6 month wait to get in and see her, I considered cancelling the appointment and going somewhere else. I did set a couple other consultations but I am so thankful that I waited to see Dr. DeRosa. Her entire office was amazing from the first phone call speaking with Rebecca. She is kind, understanding, and an excellent surgeon. Thank you Dr. DeRosa for giving me my health back.
    Barbara R. — Sep 02, 2022
    About Dr. Amy Derosa, DO

    Specialties
    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 18 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1598971327
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Botsford Gnrl Hosp-Mich State U
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • McLaren Regl MC-Mich State U
    Residency
    Internship
    • Exempla Saint Joseph Hospital
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Touro Center / College of Osteopathic Medicine
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • TEMPLE UNIVERSITY
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    • Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Amy Derosa, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Derosa is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Derosa has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Derosa has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    20 patients have reviewed Dr. Derosa. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Derosa.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Derosa, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Derosa appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

