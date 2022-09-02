Overview of Dr. Amy Derosa, DO

Dr. Amy Derosa, DO is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Bingham Farms, MI. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery. They graduated from Touro Center / College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Beaumont Hospital, Farmington Hills, DMC Detroit Receiving Hospital and Mclaren Oakland.



Dr. Derosa works at Detroit Plastic Surgery in Bingham Farms, MI with other offices in West Bloomfield, MI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.