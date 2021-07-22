Dr. Amy Early, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Early is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Amy Early, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Amy Early, MD
Dr. Amy Early, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Buffalo, NY. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from HAHNEMANN MEDICAL COLLEGE AND HOSPITAL.
They frequently treat conditions like Lung Cancer, Adrenal Gland Cancer and Secondary Malignancies along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Early's Office Locations
- 1 100 College Pkwy Ste 290, Buffalo, NY 14221 Directions (716) 845-2900
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Early always explains what is going on and gives me a level of confidence that I respect her knowledge and caring demeanor.
About Dr. Amy Early, MD
- Medical Oncology
- 47 years of experience
- English
- 1316903321
Education & Certifications
- HAHNEMANN MEDICAL COLLEGE AND HOSPITAL
- Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology
Dr. Early has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Early accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Early has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Early has seen patients for Lung Cancer, Adrenal Gland Cancer and Secondary Malignancies, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Early on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
37 patients have reviewed Dr. Early. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Early.
