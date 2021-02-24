Dr. Amy Ellis, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ellis is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Amy Ellis, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Amy Ellis, MD
Dr. Amy Ellis, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Roseville, CA. They graduated from University of Texas, Houston.
Dr. Ellis works at
Dr. Ellis' Office Locations
Mindful Health Solutions1731 E Roseville Pkwy Ste 290, Roseville, CA 95661 Directions (844) 867-8444Monday9:00am - 6:00pmTuesday9:00am - 6:00pmWednesday9:00am - 6:00pmThursday9:00am - 6:00pmFriday9:00am - 6:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Beacon Health Strategies
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Humana
- Magellan Health Services
- Tricare
- Triwest
- UnitedHealthCare
- Value Options
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Ellis listens to all of my concerns, knows which meds I’m not comfortable taking (addiction runs in the family), and is very careful when prescribing. She explains all the possible side effects, explains how it’ll help and sends it to my pharmacy immediately with my okay. She’s never been condescending or unprofessional in any way. Follow ups are a breeze and she really takes time to make sure I’m doing well under her care.
About Dr. Amy Ellis, MD
- Psychiatry
- English
- 1275737835
Education & Certifications
- University of Texas At Galveston / Medical Branch
- University of Texas, Houston
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ellis has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ellis accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ellis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Ellis. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ellis.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ellis, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ellis appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.