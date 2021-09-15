Overview of Dr. Amy Elsass, MD

Dr. Amy Elsass, MD is a Nuclear Cardiology Specialist in Marietta, GA. They specialize in Nuclear Cardiology, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from HAHNEMANN MEDICAL COLLEGE AND HOSPITAL and is affiliated with Wellstar Cobb Hospital, Wellstar Kennestone Hospital and Wellstar Paulding Hospital.



Dr. Elsass works at Wellstar Cardiovascular Medicine in Marietta, GA with other offices in Douglasville, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction) and Sinus Bradycardia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.