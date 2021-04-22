Dr. Amy Epps, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Epps is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Amy Epps, MD
Overview
Dr. Amy Epps, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in West Columbia, SC. They specialize in Cardiology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from MEDICAL UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA and is affiliated with Lexington Medical Center.
Locations
Lexington Medical Heart and Vascular Center - Suite 3002728 Sunset Blvd Ste 300, West Columbia, SC 29169 Directions (803) 744-4900
Hospital Affiliations
- Lexington Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Epps is wonderful!!! She is very thorough and detailed. She explains everything.
About Dr. Amy Epps, MD
- Cardiology
- 25 years of experience
- English
- 1235247198
Education & Certifications
- MEDICAL UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Epps accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Epps has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Epps has seen patients for Electrocardiogram (EKG), Hypertension and Heart Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Epps on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Epps. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Epps.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Epps, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Epps appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.