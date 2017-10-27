Overview of Dr. Amy Esposito, MD

Dr. Amy Esposito, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 15 years of experience. They graduated from Albany Med Coll and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Beth Israel and Mount Sinai Hospital.



Dr. Esposito works at Mount Sinai Doctors, New York, NY in Brooklyn, NY. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

