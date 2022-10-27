Overview

Dr. Amy Farmer, MD is a Dermatologist in Spring, TX. They specialize in Dermatology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER / DENTAL SCHOOL.



They frequently treat conditions like Dermatitis, Shaving of Skin Lesion, Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery) and Tissue Transfer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.