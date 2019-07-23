See All Dermatologists in Vernon Hills, IL
Dr. Amy Flischel, MD

Dermatology
5.0 (3)
Accepting new patients
16 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Amy Flischel, MD is a Dermatologist in Vernon Hills, IL. They specialize in Dermatology, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Uniformed Services University of the Health Science F Edward Hébert School of Medicine and is affiliated with University of Mississippi Medical Center.

Dr. Flischel works at Northwestern Medical Group in Vernon Hills, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Northwestern Medical Group-Vernon Hills
    Northwestern Medical Group-Vernon Hills
870 N Milwaukee Ave, Vernon Hills, IL 60061

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • University of Mississippi Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Rash
Mole Evaluation
Melanoma Screening
Rash
Mole Evaluation
Melanoma Screening

Treatment frequency



Rash
Mole Evaluation
Melanoma Screening
Birthmark
Cellulitis
Dry Skin
Impetigo
Skin Discoloration
Acne
Acne Treatment
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)
Atypical Mole
Contact Dermatitis
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Cosmetics
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Detergents
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Metals
Granuloma of Skin
Hair Loss
Hidradenitis
Hives
Inflammatory Conditions
Leg and Foot Ulcers
Lipomas
Mole
Mole Removal
Nail and Nail Bed Infection
Rosacea
Shingles
Skin Testing and Screening
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Behavioral Health Network
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Cofinity
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Coventry Health Care of Illinois
    • First Health
    • Galaxy Health Network
    • HealthLink
    • HealthSmart - Interplan Health Group
    • HealthSpan Integrated Care
    • HFN
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • Meridian Health Plan
    • MultiPlan
    • Private HealthCare Systems
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Viant

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Jul 23, 2019
    Dr. Flischel is very patient and understanding. She took her time explaining procedures and options. It was wonderful to meet with a physician without feeling rushed. I would highly recommend her.
    Caroline W. — Jul 23, 2019
    About Dr. Amy Flischel, MD

    Specialties
    • Dermatology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 16 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1972781037
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Case Western Reserve University/University Hospitals Cleveland Medical Center
    Internship
    • Riverside Methodist Hospitals (Ohiohealth)
    Medical Education
    • Uniformed Services University of the Health Science F Edward Hébert School of Medicine
    Board Certifications
    • Dermatology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Amy Flischel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Flischel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Flischel has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Flischel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Flischel works at Northwestern Medical Group in Vernon Hills, IL. View the full address on Dr. Flischel’s profile.

    3 patients have reviewed Dr. Flischel. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Flischel.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Flischel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Flischel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

