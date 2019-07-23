Dr. Amy Flischel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Flischel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Amy Flischel, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Amy Flischel, MD is a Dermatologist in Vernon Hills, IL. They specialize in Dermatology, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Uniformed Services University of the Health Science F Edward Hébert School of Medicine and is affiliated with University of Mississippi Medical Center.
Locations
-
1
Northwestern Medical Group-Vernon Hills870 N Milwaukee Ave, Vernon Hills, IL 60061 Directions (847) 350-7320
Hospital Affiliations
- University of Mississippi Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Behavioral Health Network
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Cofinity
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Illinois
- First Health
- Galaxy Health Network
- HealthLink
- HealthSmart - Interplan Health Group
- HealthSpan Integrated Care
- HFN
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Meridian Health Plan
- MultiPlan
- Private HealthCare Systems
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Viant
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Flischel is very patient and understanding. She took her time explaining procedures and options. It was wonderful to meet with a physician without feeling rushed. I would highly recommend her.
About Dr. Amy Flischel, MD
- Dermatology
- 16 years of experience
- English
- 1972781037
Education & Certifications
- Case Western Reserve University/University Hospitals Cleveland Medical Center
- Riverside Methodist Hospitals (Ohiohealth)
- Uniformed Services University of the Health Science F Edward Hébert School of Medicine
- Dermatology
