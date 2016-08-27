Overview of Dr. Amy Fowler, DO

Dr. Amy Fowler, DO is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Hazard, KY. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 15 years of experience. They graduated from PIKEVILLE COLLEGE / COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Hazard Arh Regional Medical Center and Mary Breckinridge Arh Hospital.



Dr. Fowler works at Quantum Healthcare in Hazard, KY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.