Dr. Amy Fox, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Amy Fox, MD is a Dermatologist in Chapel Hill, NC. They graduated from TULANE UNIVERSITY OF LOUISIANA and is affiliated with Rex Hospital and University of North Carolina Hospital.
Dr. Fox works at
-
1
UNC Dermatology and Skin Cancer Center at Southern Village410 Market St Ste 400, Chapel Hill, NC 27516 Directions (984) 974-3900
-
2
UNC Dermatology and Skin Cancer Center at REX3921 Sunset Ridge Rd Ste 202, Raleigh, NC 27607 Directions (984) 974-0900
Hospital Affiliations
- Rex Hospital
- University of North Carolina Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Very professional. Had a very bad experience with another dermatologist & Dr. Fox is helping me.
- Dermatology
- English, Spanish
- 1245431444
- TULANE UNIVERSITY OF LOUISIANA
Dr. Fox has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Fox has seen patients for Hair Loss, Ringworm and Tinea Versicolor, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Fox on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Fox speaks Spanish.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Fox. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fox.
