Dr. Amy Fox, MD is a Dermatologist in Chapel Hill, NC. They graduated from TULANE UNIVERSITY OF LOUISIANA and is affiliated with Rex Hospital and University of North Carolina Hospital.



Dr. Fox works at UNC Dermatology and Skin Cancer Center at Southern Village in Chapel Hill, NC with other offices in Raleigh, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Hair Loss, Ringworm and Tinea Versicolor along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.