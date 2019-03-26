See All Dermatologists in Chapel Hill, NC
Dr. Amy Fox, MD

Dermatology
3.0 (12)
Call for new patient details

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Amy Fox, MD is a Dermatologist in Chapel Hill, NC. They graduated from TULANE UNIVERSITY OF LOUISIANA and is affiliated with Rex Hospital and University of North Carolina Hospital.

Dr. Fox works at UNC Dermatology and Skin Cancer Center at Southern Village in Chapel Hill, NC with other offices in Raleigh, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Hair Loss, Ringworm and Tinea Versicolor along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    UNC Dermatology and Skin Cancer Center at Southern Village
    410 Market St Ste 400, Chapel Hill, NC 27516
  2. 2
    UNC Dermatology and Skin Cancer Center at REX
    3921 Sunset Ridge Rd Ste 202, Raleigh, NC 27607

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Rex Hospital
  • University of North Carolina Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Hair Loss
Ringworm
Tinea Versicolor
Hair Loss
Ringworm
Tinea Versicolor

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Hair Loss
Ringworm
  • View other providers who treat Ringworm
Tinea Versicolor
Rash
  • View other providers who treat Rash
Seborrheic Dermatitis
Actinic Keratosis
Birthmark
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Athlete's Foot
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)
Basal Cell Carcinoma
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin
Dermatitis
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion
Dry Skin
  • View other providers who treat Dry Skin
Excision of Skin Lesion
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer
Fungal Nail Infection
Granuloma of Skin
Hives
  • View other providers who treat Hives
Impetigo
  • View other providers who treat Impetigo
Intertrigo
Itchy Skin
Keloid Scar
Lichen Planus
Melanoma
  • View other providers who treat Melanoma
Melanoma Screening
Mole Evaluation
Nail and Nail Bed Infection
Psoriasis
Rosacea
  • View other providers who treat Rosacea
Seborrheic Keratosis
Skin Cancer
Skin Discoloration
Squamous Cell Carcinoma
Acanthosis Nigricans
Acne
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Burn Injuries
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails
Cellulitis
Cold Sore
Contact Dermatitis
Dermatitis Due to Drugs
Dermatitis Herpetiformis
Dermatomyositis
Erythema Multiforme
Folliculitis
Genital Warts
Herpes Simplex Infection
Hidradenitis
Incision and Removal of Foreign Object
Leg and Foot Ulcers
Lipomas
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Psoriatic Arthritis
Skin Ulcer
Spider Veins
Telogen Effluvium
Third-Degree Burns
Varicose Veins
Warts
  • View other providers who treat Warts
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 12 ratings
    Patient Ratings (12)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Mar 26, 2019
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Amy Fox, MD

    Specialties
    • Dermatology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1245431444
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • TULANE UNIVERSITY OF LOUISIANA
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Fox has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Fox has seen patients for Hair Loss, Ringworm and Tinea Versicolor, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Fox on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    12 patients have reviewed Dr. Fox. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fox.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fox, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fox appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

