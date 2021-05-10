Overview of Dr. Amy Fox, MD

Dr. Amy Fox, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Brookfield, WI. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from University of Wisconsin / Madison and is affiliated with Ascension SE Wisconsin Hospital - St. Joseph Campus.



Dr. Fox works at Ascension Medical Group - Menomonee Falls in Brookfield, WI with other offices in New Berlin, WI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.