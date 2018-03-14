Dr. Amy Gabriel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gabriel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Amy Gabriel, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Clearwater, FL. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF IOWA.
Hanley and Hanley MD PA707 Druid Rd E, Clearwater, FL 33756 Directions (727) 461-1439
Community Health Centers of Pinellas Inc247 S Huey Ave, Tarpon Springs, FL 34689 Directions (727) 824-8181
Columbia Home Care1721 Main St, Dunedin, FL 34698 Directions (727) 824-8181
Community Health Center of Pinellas1344 22nd St S, Saint Petersburg, FL 33712 Directions (727) 824-8181
Bayfront Health St. Petersburg701 6th St S, Saint Petersburg, FL 33701 Directions (727) 824-8181
Evara Health14100 58th St N, Clearwater, FL 33760 Directions (727) 824-8181
Community Health Center At Lealman4950 34th St N, Saint Petersburg, FL 33714 Directions (727) 824-8181
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
My experience with Dr Gabriel has always been great. I never feel rushed, she takes time to answer all my questions, and has a genuine concern for my well-being. I haven't always seen this quality of care with other doctors in Pinellas County who make you spend most of your office visit with their medical assistants. I would highly recommend her to my friends and family.
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 24 years of experience
- English
- 1902980717
- UNIVERSITY OF IOWA
