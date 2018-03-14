Overview of Dr. Amy Gabriel, MD

Dr. Amy Gabriel, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Clearwater, FL. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF IOWA.



Dr. Gabriel works at Community Health Centers in Clearwater, FL with other offices in Tarpon Springs, FL, Dunedin, FL and Saint Petersburg, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Vaginal Delivery and VBAC, Maternal Anemia and C-Section along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.