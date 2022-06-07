Dr. Amy Galati, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Galati is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Amy Galati, DPM
Overview of Dr. Amy Galati, DPM
Dr. Amy Galati, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Pewaukee, WI. They graduated from Chicago College Of Medicine & Surgery and is affiliated with Prohealth Waukesha Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Galati works at
Dr. Galati's Office Locations
Foot and Ankle Associates of Wi Ltd.2835 N Grandview Blvd Ste 300, Pewaukee, WI 53072 Directions (262) 542-3779
Prohealth Care Moreland Surgery Ctr1111 Delafield St Ste 100, Waukesha, WI 53188 Directions (262) 928-4300
Prohealth1185 Corporate Center Dr Ste 175, Oconomowoc, WI 53066 Directions (262) 542-3779
Hospital Affiliations
- Prohealth Waukesha Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I was referred to Dr. Galati by another podiatrist who had little success treating an ulcer I had on my left big toe. That was a big concern for me because I’m diabetic. He even mentioned that amputation was a possibility down the road! Dr. Galati began by aggressively treating it with a medication and had me wear a surgical shoe, which removed pressure that my shoe put on my toe. When I mentioned at my next appointment that I still felt pressure on my toe, she immediately took the surgical shoe and hand crafted padding that she added to the shoe. I never had an issue with the shoe again! It really impressed me that she took the time to do that. Anyway, thanks to her, my toe is fully healed. On top of being a great doctor, she is also very easy to talk to and patiently answers any questions that I have. Sorry this is so long. Bottom line is that I highly recommend her to anyone who needs wound care.
About Dr. Amy Galati, DPM
- Podiatry
- English
- 1063660751
Education & Certifications
- Chicago College Of Medicine & Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Galati has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Galati accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Galati has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Galati. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Galati.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Galati, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Galati appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.