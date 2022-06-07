See All Podiatrists in Pewaukee, WI
Dr. Amy Galati, DPM

Podiatry
3.8 (4)
Map Pin Small Pewaukee, WI
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Amy Galati, DPM

Dr. Amy Galati, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Pewaukee, WI. They graduated from Chicago College Of Medicine & Surgery and is affiliated with Prohealth Waukesha Memorial Hospital.

Dr. Galati works at Foot And Ankle Associates Of Wisconsin in Pewaukee, WI with other offices in Waukesha, WI and Oconomowoc, WI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Galati's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Foot and Ankle Associates of Wi Ltd.
    2835 N Grandview Blvd Ste 300, Pewaukee, WI 53072 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (262) 542-3779
  2. 2
    Prohealth Care Moreland Surgery Ctr
    1111 Delafield St Ste 100, Waukesha, WI 53188 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (262) 928-4300
  3. 3
    Prohealth
    1185 Corporate Center Dr Ste 175, Oconomowoc, WI 53066 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (262) 542-3779

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Prohealth Waukesha Memorial Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Plantar Fasciitis
Hammer Toe
Bunion
Plantar Fasciitis
Hammer Toe
Bunion

Treatment frequency



Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Bunion
Bunion Surgery Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Nail Avulsion and Excision Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Repair Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture of Foot Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Amy Galati, DPM

    Specialties
    • Podiatry
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1063660751
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Chicago College Of Medicine & Surgery
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Amy Galati, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Galati is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Galati has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Galati has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    4 patients have reviewed Dr. Galati. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Galati.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Galati, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Galati appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

