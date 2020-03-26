Dr. Amy Galdamez, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Galdamez is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Amy Galdamez, MD
Dr. Amy Galdamez, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Little Rock, AR. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 14 years of experience. They graduated from UNIV OF AR COLL OF MED and is affiliated with Baptist Health Medical Center - Little Rock.
-
1
Central Clinic For Women9601 Baptist Health Dr Ste 500, Little Rock, AR 72205 Directions (501) 227-5885Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
-
2
Little Rock Gynecology and Obstetrics9501 Baptist Health Dr Ste 770, Little Rock, AR 72205 Directions (502) 221-9700
- Baptist Health Medical Center - Little Rock
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Health Net
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicare
- QualChoice
- UnitedHealthCare
I've used Dr. Galdamez for several years. She has been awesome always, but I had a health scare a couple of years ago, and I couldn't say more about her compassion. She is an excellent doctor and is so easy to talk to.
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 14 years of experience
- English
- 1134361827
- UAMS
- UNIV OF AR COLL OF MED
- Tulane
