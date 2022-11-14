Dr. Garcia has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Amy Garcia, MD
Overview of Dr. Amy Garcia, MD
Dr. Amy Garcia, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Albuquerque, NM. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NEW MEXICO / MAIN CAMPUS.
Dr. Garcia's Office Locations
Apex Home Health Services100 Sun Ave NE Ste 650, Albuquerque, NM 87109 Directions (505) 859-4123Tuesday10:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 3:00pmThursday9:00am - 3:00pmFriday9:00am - 12:00pm
Kate M. Musello MD881 Lead Ave Se, Albuquerque, NM 87102 Directions (505) 395-9234
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Presbyterian Health Plan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Amy Garcia is phenomenal. She is a skilled, knowledgeable, talented doctor, but she is also an impressive, committed, compassionate person. I felt like I was in great hands every step of the way. She was the only doctor who could handle and resolve my IUD complications. She is amazing and I am beyond grateful for her expertise and genuine kindness. It feels like a huge relief to finally have some resolution and to have my body back to feeling as it should.
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF NEW MEXICO / MAIN CAMPUS
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Garcia accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Garcia has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Garcia speaks Spanish.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Garcia. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Garcia.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Garcia, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Garcia appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.