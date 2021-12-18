See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in San Antonio, TX
Dr. Amy Gonzales, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
5.0 (1)
Call for new patient details

Overview of Dr. Amy Gonzales, MD

Dr. Amy Gonzales, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in San Antonio, TX. 

Dr. Gonzales works at Christus Santa Rosa Hospital - Westover Hills in San Antonio, TX. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Gonzales' Office Locations

    Christus Santa Rosa Hospital - Westover Hills
    11212 State Highway 151, San Antonio, TX 78251
    Physical Medicine and Pain Associates
    7950 Floyd Curl Dr Ste 801, San Antonio, TX 78229

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don't haveenough data are indicated with "May Perform". We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Dec 18, 2021
    Love her. Very informative and attentive.
    Happy patient — Dec 18, 2021
    About Dr. Amy Gonzales, MD

    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    • English
    • 1457746232
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Gonzales has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Gonzales works at Christus Santa Rosa Hospital - Westover Hills in San Antonio, TX. View the full address on Dr. Gonzales’s profile.

    Dr. Gonzales has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gonzales.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gonzales, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gonzales appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

