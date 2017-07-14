Dr. Amy Gordon, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gordon is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Amy Gordon, MD
Overview of Dr. Amy Gordon, MD
Dr. Amy Gordon, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Hot Springs, AR. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER and is affiliated with CHI St. Vincent Hot Springs.
Dr. Gordon's Office Locations
CHI St. Vincent Women's Clinic - Hot Springs118 Womens Center Ln Ste B, Hot Springs, AR 71913 Directions (501) 609-2229Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- CHI St. Vincent Hot Springs
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I have had a lot of compilations until I met this Dr. She is so empathetic, sympathetic, while getting the job done. She's has checked on me personally by phone in just one week of me getting discharged from the hospital 3 times. She doesn't give handshakes. She holds your hand and hugs you during the most critical times of your life. I could go on and on but she is is the Doctor that any and ever woman has been looking for.
About Dr. Amy Gordon, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 23 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gordon has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gordon accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gordon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Gordon. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gordon.
