Dr. Amy Hall, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hall is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Amy Hall, MD
Overview of Dr. Amy Hall, MD
Dr. Amy Hall, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Springfield, IL. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from SOUTHERN ILLINOIS UNIVERSITY AT CARBONDALE and is affiliated with HSHS St. John's Hospital and Springfield Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Hall works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Hall's Office Locations
-
1
Memorial Medical Center701 N 1st St, Springfield, IL 62781 Directions (217) 528-7541
- 2 301 N 8th St Bldg 303, Springfield, IL 62701 Directions (217) 757-6644
- 3 900 N 1st St Fl 1, Springfield, IL 62702 Directions (217) 528-7541
Hospital Affiliations
- HSHS St. John's Hospital
- Springfield Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Hall?
I have been a patient of Dr. Hall for close to 20 years. I have always felt very comfortable with her and her staff. She has always been very pleasant and spends time in the room discussing any questions or concerns. I've been fortunate to have Dr. Hall deliver two of our children and would (have) highly recommend(ed) her to anyone.
About Dr. Amy Hall, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 28 years of experience
- English
- 1508855479
Education & Certifications
- SOUTHERN ILLINOIS UNIVERSITY AT CARBONDALE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hall has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hall accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hall has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hall works at
Dr. Hall has seen patients for Pap Smear, Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) and HPV (Human Papillomavirus), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hall on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Hall. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hall.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hall, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hall appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.